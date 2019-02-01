Tokyo Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 93.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 93.47% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 66.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 up 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 7.75 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.76% over the last 12 months.