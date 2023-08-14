TIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, down 77.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in June 2023 down 77.46% from Rs. 15.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 104.09% from Rs. 23.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.01 crore in June 2023 down 48.35% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

TIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.15 in June 2022.

TIL shares closed at 254.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.43% returns over the last 6 months and 148.78% over the last 12 months.