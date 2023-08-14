English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, down 77.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in June 2023 down 77.46% from Rs. 15.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 104.09% from Rs. 23.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.01 crore in June 2023 down 48.35% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022.

    TIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.15 in June 2022.

    TIL shares closed at 254.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.43% returns over the last 6 months and 148.78% over the last 12 months.

    TIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.4615.8615.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.4615.8615.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.864.102.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.750.560.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.724.6210.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.748.6710.64
    Depreciation1.972.022.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9112.988.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.05-17.09-18.95
    Other Income0.072.824.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.98-14.27-14.47
    Interest9.438.379.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.41-22.64-23.78
    Exceptional Items28.88----
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-22.64-23.78
    Tax-1.48-0.52-0.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.95-22.12-23.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.95-22.12-23.22
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.95-22.05-23.15
    Diluted EPS0.95-22.05-23.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.95-22.05-23.15
    Diluted EPS0.95-22.05-23.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #TIL
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!