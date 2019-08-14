Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.15 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.15 crore in June 2019 down 4.23% from Rs. 73.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019 down 73.99% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2019 down 57.24% from Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2018.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2018.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 68.40 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.87% returns over the last 6 months and -59.29% over the last 12 months.