Texmaco Infra Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, down 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in September 2020 down 17.29% from Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020 down 63.18% from Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2020 down 14.88% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2019.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2019.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 33.85 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -23.50% over the last 12 months.