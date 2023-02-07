English
    Tejas Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore, up 136.63% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.63% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 122.41% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in December 2022 up 447.91% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.

    Tejas Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.29205.77107.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.29205.77107.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.50112.3068.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.827.08--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.55-1.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.8039.4029.65
    Depreciation28.1323.8820.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7222.9137.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.131.20-48.32
    Other Income19.7419.3816.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6120.58-31.93
    Interest1.431.450.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1819.13-32.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1819.13-32.66
    Tax5.799.87-8.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.399.26-24.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.399.26-24.05
    Equity Share Capital155.38155.38114.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.61-2.11
    Diluted EPS0.320.57-2.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.61-2.11
    Diluted EPS0.320.57-2.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited