Tejas Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore, up 136.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.29 crore in December 2022 up 136.63% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2022 up 122.41% from Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in December 2022 up 447.91% from Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2021.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2021.

