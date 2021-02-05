TD Power System Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.22 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.22 crore in December 2020 up 8.74% from Rs. 113.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020 up 31.95% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2020 up 65.29% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2019.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2019.

TD Power System shares closed at 151.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.90% returns over the last 6 months and 18.53% over the last 12 months.