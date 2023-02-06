English
    Budget 2023

    Tata Steel declares a surprise net loss of Rs 2,224 crore in Q3

    The company's net profit was expected to tank 88 percent YoY and 24.3 percent QoQ to Rs 1,146 crore in the quarter under review, according to a poll of brokerage firms conducted by Moneycontrol.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
    Profitability was affected by the sharp drop in realisations and spreads in Europe, Tata Steel said.

    Tata Steel on February 6 reported a surprise consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.84 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a profit of Rs 9,572.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

    The steelmaker in an exchange filing said its revenue from operations fell 6.08 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 57,083.56 crore from Rs 60,783.11 crore.

    According to a poll of brokerage firms conducted by Moneycontrol, the company's net profit was expected to tank 88 percent YoY and 24.3 percent QoQ to Rs 1,146 crore in the quarter under review.

    The company said during the quarter, EBITDA was Rs 4,154 crore, with
    an EBITDA margin of 7 percent. Profitability was affected by the sharp drop in realisations and spreads in Europe, it added.