Tata Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59,489.66 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59,489.66 crore in June 2023 down 6.21% from Rs. 63,430.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 633.95 crore in June 2023 down 91.84% from Rs. 7,764.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,350.70 crore in June 2023 down 58.33% from Rs. 15,240.88 crore in June 2022.

Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 63.59 in June 2022.

Tata Steel shares closed at 119.25 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.43% over the last 12 months.