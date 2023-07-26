English
    Tata Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59,489.66 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59,489.66 crore in June 2023 down 6.21% from Rs. 63,430.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 633.95 crore in June 2023 down 91.84% from Rs. 7,764.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,350.70 crore in June 2023 down 58.33% from Rs. 15,240.88 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 63.59 in June 2022.

    Tata Steel shares closed at 119.25 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.43% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59,489.6662,238.7863,430.07
    Other Operating Income--722.76--
    Total Income From Operations59,489.6662,961.5463,430.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22,267.9422,679.3426,319.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,692.613,308.754,999.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,514.622,667.98-8,098.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,925.385,795.275,963.40
    Depreciation2,412.322,382.212,236.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20,915.2321,291.0019,273.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,761.564,836.9912,736.01
    Other Income1,176.82169.54268.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,938.385,006.5313,004.09
    Interest1,825.151,793.601,218.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,113.233,212.9311,785.98
    Exceptional Items13.4211.59-39.24
    P/L Before Tax2,126.653,224.5211,746.74
    Tax1,330.521,754.534,192.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities796.131,469.997,554.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period796.131,469.997,554.48
    Minority Interest109.10138.6250.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-271.2896.25159.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates633.951,704.867,764.96
    Equity Share Capital1,221.241,221.241,221.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.521.4063.59
    Diluted EPS0.521.4063.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.521.4063.59
    Diluted EPS0.521.4063.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

