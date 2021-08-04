Tata Steel BSL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,858.27 crore, up 191.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,858.27 crore in June 2021 up 191.37% from Rs. 2,697.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,478.00 crore in June 2021 up 481.18% from Rs. 650.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,129.65 crore in June 2021 up 1851.64% from Rs. 160.36 crore in June 2020.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 22.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.95 in June 2020.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 93.55 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)