Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit comes at Rs 3,203 crore on JLR boost

Global wholesales of Tata Motors *passenger vehicles in Q1 FY24 were at 1,40,450 nos., higher by 8% as compared to Q1 FY23.

Tata Motors on July 25 swung back into the black with a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,2023 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, boosted by the improved margin of its passenger vehicle business and robust sales at its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The automobile manufacturing company had reported a net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 and revenues of Rs 71,934.66 crore in that quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 42 percent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the quarter under review. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 14,700 crore, up 177 per cent.

P.B. Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors said, “FY24 has begun on the right note with all automotive verticals delivering strong performances. The distinct strategy employed by each business is now delivering consistent results and making them structurally stronger. We remain confident of sustaining this momentum in the rest of the year and achieve our stated goals.”

JLR revenues improved by 57 per cent to £6.9b on strong wholesales and improved mix resulting in Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) margins of 8.6 per cent (+1,300 basis points). CV volumes were lower by 15 per cent over prior year due to transition to BS6 Phase 2.

However, the EBIT margins improved to 6.5 percent (+370bps) benefiting from the demand-pull strategy and richer mix. PV business was steady with 11.1% revenue growth and EBIT of 1.0 percent (+10bps). Overall Profit Before Tax (PBT) improved by Rs 10.3K crore to Rs 5.3k crore and net profit was Rs 3.3K crore.

Tata Motors also revealed that its free cash flow (automotive) for the June quarter was positive at Rs 2,500 crore, driven by strong improvement in cash profits. As a result, its net automotive debt got reduced to Rs 41,700 crore, the company maintained.

Earlier, Tata Motors had revealed that its global wholesales numbers, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 5 percent year on year to 3,22,159 vehicles in the first quarter of FY24. Of that, passenger vehicle sales had risen 8 percent on year to 140,450 units.

The company’s Jaguar and Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 10,324 and 82,929 vehicles, respectively. Together, the luxury arms clocked 93,253 units, a 30 percent jump over the same quarter a year ago.

Adrian Mardell, JLR Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have had a strong

start to the financial year and delivered our highest production levels in nine quarters and our highest Q1 cashflow on

record.”

The company’s profit beat estimates — the average of the estimates of five brokers pegged it at Rs 2,546 crore.

Meanwhile, share of Tata Motors on July 25 closed 1.62 percent higher at Rs 639.45 apiece on BSE.