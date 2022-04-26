Tata Coffee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.12 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.12 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 217.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.83 crore in March 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.71 crore in March 2022 down 23.62% from Rs. 55.92 crore in March 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 218.00 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and 72.20% over the last 12 months.