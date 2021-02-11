Tarapur Trans Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2020 down 27.67% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 up 110.62% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 up 126.1% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2019.

Tarapur Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2019.

Tarapur Trans shares closed at 2.85 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)