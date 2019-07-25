Syndicate Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,791.78 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syndicate Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,791.78 crore in June 2019 up 18.99% from Rs. 1505.85 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 980.46 crore in June 2019 up 23.51% from Rs. 1,281.77 crore in June 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 809.73 crore in June 2019 up 44.95% from Rs. 558.61 crore in June 2018.
Syndicate Bank shares closed at 35.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.
|Syndicate Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,992.88
|4,118.79
|3,689.91
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,401.74
|1,406.22
|1,387.26
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|66.08
|84.42
|87.39
|(d) Others
|84.09
|0.83
|92.63
|Other Income
|535.90
|734.96
|380.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,753.01
|3,658.02
|3,751.34
|Employees Cost
|1,030.79
|1,094.83
|869.08
|Other Expenses
|487.16
|535.41
|458.48
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|809.73
|1,056.96
|558.61
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,969.09
|881.10
|2,326.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,159.36
|175.86
|-1,768.21
|Tax
|-178.90
|47.84
|-486.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-980.46
|128.02
|-1,281.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-980.46
|128.02
|-1,281.77
|Equity Share Capital
|2,683.72
|2,487.91
|1,417.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|12,384.91
|12,384.91
|11,974.71
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|78.48
|84.66
|73.07
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.66
|0.72
|-9.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.66
|0.72
|-9.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.66
|0.72
|-9.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.66
|0.72
|-9.04
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|25,402.74
|24,680.37
|26,361.52
|ii) Net NPA
|12,085.79
|12,627.73
|13,010.80
|i) % of Gross NPA
|11.76
|11.37
|12.59
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.06
|6.16
|6.64
|Return on Assets %
|-1.30
|0.18
|-1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited