Syndicate Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,791.78 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,791.78 crore in June 2019 up 18.99% from Rs. 1505.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 980.46 crore in June 2019 up 23.51% from Rs. 1,281.77 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 809.73 crore in June 2019 up 44.95% from Rs. 558.61 crore in June 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 35.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.