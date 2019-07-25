Syndicate Bank Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,792.01 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,792.01 crore in June 2019 up 18.99% from Rs. 1506.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 957.37 crore in June 2019 up 22.69% from Rs. 1,238.33 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 809.82 crore in June 2019 up 44.85% from Rs. 559.07 crore in June 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 35.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.