Syndicate Bank Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,792.01 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syndicate Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,792.01 crore in June 2019 up 18.99% from Rs. 1506.06 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 957.37 crore in June 2019 up 22.69% from Rs. 1,238.33 crore in June 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 809.82 crore in June 2019 up 44.85% from Rs. 559.07 crore in June 2018.
Syndicate Bank shares closed at 35.45 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.
|Syndicate Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'11
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,992.88
|4,118.79
|2,776.81
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,401.74
|1,406.22
|602.72
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|66.08
|84.42
|19.01
|(d) Others
|84.09
|0.83
|--
|Other Income
|535.90
|734.96
|291.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,752.78
|3,657.79
|2,288.09
|Employees Cost
|1,030.91
|1,095.25
|454.32
|Other Expenses
|487.18
|535.37
|204.63
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|809.82
|1,056.81
|742.90
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,969.09
|881.10
|326.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,159.27
|175.71
|416.27
|Tax
|-178.88
|47.80
|73.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-980.39
|127.91
|343.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-980.39
|127.91
|343.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|23.02
|-12.22
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-957.37
|115.69
|343.15
|Equity Share Capital
|2,683.72
|2,487.91
|573.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|14,090.53
|14,090.53
|6,086.51
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|78.48
|84.66
|69.47
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|120.09
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|0.85
|5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|0.85
|5.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|0.85
|5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|0.85
|5.98
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|25,402.74
|24,680.37
|2,637.41
|ii) Net NPA
|12,085.79
|12,627.73
|1,017.86
|i) % of Gross NPA
|11.76
|11.37
|2.39
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.96
|6.16
|0.93
|Return on Assets %
|-1.30
|0.18
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|17.50
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|30.53
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|39.83
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|69.47
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited