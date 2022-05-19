English
    Syncom Formula Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore, down 11.15% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syncom Formulations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.23 crore in March 2022 down 11.15% from Rs. 65.54 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 down 37.4% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2021.

    Syncom Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

    Syncom Formula shares closed at 10.05 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 54.38% over the last 12 months.

    Syncom Formulations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.2357.2365.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.2357.2365.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.8631.2426.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.3512.3414.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.88-5.54-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.115.997.07
    Depreciation1.010.991.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.138.3010.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.883.917.36
    Other Income5.702.243.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.596.1411.09
    Interest0.890.150.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.695.9910.94
    Exceptional Items-0.01--0.03
    P/L Before Tax5.685.9910.97
    Tax0.921.984.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.764.016.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.764.016.95
    Equity Share Capital86.2583.0079.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.070.09
    Diluted EPS0.050.060.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.070.09
    Diluted EPS0.050.060.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Syncom Formula #Syncom Formulations
    first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
