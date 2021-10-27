Swarna Sec Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 9400% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 9400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 up 36.06% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Swarna Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Swarna Sec shares closed at 15.55 on September 23, 2021 (BSE)