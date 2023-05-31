Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,694.08 crore, down 31.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,694.08 crore in March 2023 down 31.54% from Rs. 2,474.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.89 crore in March 2023 up 237.01% from Rs. 204.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.01% from Rs. 220.88 crore in March 2022.

Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 10.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.