English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suzlon Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,694.08 crore, down 31.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,694.08 crore in March 2023 down 31.54% from Rs. 2,474.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.89 crore in March 2023 up 237.01% from Rs. 204.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.57 crore in March 2023 up 8.01% from Rs. 220.88 crore in March 2022.

    Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

    Suzlon Energy shares closed at 10.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.

    Suzlon Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,689.911,458.022,474.47
    Other Operating Income4.17----
    Total Income From Operations1,694.081,458.022,474.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,005.44748.131,526.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks106.10163.71337.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.18156.55131.34
    Depreciation80.5657.6077.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.67174.29263.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.13157.74139.20
    Other Income5.886.134.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.01163.87143.46
    Interest86.4486.28176.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.5777.59-32.97
    Exceptional Items251.51----
    P/L Before Tax323.0877.59-32.97
    Tax3.09-0.69159.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities319.9978.28-192.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period319.9978.28-192.92
    Minority Interest-40.100.081.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----12.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates279.8978.36-204.29
    Equity Share Capital2,454.402,254.621,843.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.07-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.240.07-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.07-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.240.07-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Suzlon Energy
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm