Suven Life Sci Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.12 crore in December 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.38 crore in December 2022 down 52.69% from Rs. 32.34 crore in December 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 61.35 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.80% over the last 12 months.