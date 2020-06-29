Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.49 crore, down 40.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.49 crore in March 2020 down 40.25% from Rs. 216.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2020 down 291.96% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020 up 80.27% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2019.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 18.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -22.20% over the last 12 months.