Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.49 crore, down 40.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 129.49 crore in March 2020 down 40.25% from Rs. 216.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2020 down 291.96% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020 up 80.27% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2019.
Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 18.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -22.20% over the last 12 months.
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.49
|144.91
|216.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129.49
|144.91
|216.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.78
|84.40
|89.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.05
|0.01
|14.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.08
|3.40
|54.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.51
|13.85
|17.62
|Depreciation
|5.50
|5.58
|6.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.02
|33.87
|36.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|3.80
|-1.57
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.95
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.82
|4.74
|-1.26
|Interest
|7.41
|8.45
|8.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.59
|-3.70
|-9.69
|Exceptional Items
|0.15
|-0.14
|-0.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.45
|-3.84
|-10.32
|Tax
|-0.97
|-1.14
|-6.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.48
|-2.70
|-3.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-11.87
|-1.78
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.35
|-4.48
|-3.66
|Equity Share Capital
|16.67
|16.67
|16.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-2.69
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-2.69
|-2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-2.69
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-2.69
|-2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am