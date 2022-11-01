Surana Solar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in September 2022 up 14.22% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 38.94% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 48.08% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Surana Solar shares closed at 22.60 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 37.80% over the last 12 months.