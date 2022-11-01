English
    Surana Solar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surana Solar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in September 2022 up 14.22% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 38.94% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 48.08% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

    Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Surana Solar shares closed at 22.60 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 37.80% over the last 12 months.

    Surana Solar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.189.309.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.189.309.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.977.847.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.490.29-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.210.07
    Depreciation0.640.611.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.911.400.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-1.050.38
    Other Income0.213.880.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.172.830.51
    Interest0.030.120.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.142.710.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.142.710.38
    Tax0.040.800.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.101.910.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.101.910.16
    Equity Share Capital24.6024.6024.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.390.03
    Diluted EPS0.020.390.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.390.03
    Diluted EPS0.020.390.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Surana Solar
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 01:33 pm
