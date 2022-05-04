Surana Solar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, down 44.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in March 2022 down 44.37% from Rs. 15.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 1697.06% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 down 35% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2021.

Surana Solar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Surana Solar shares closed at 26.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.60% returns over the last 6 months and 198.85% over the last 12 months.