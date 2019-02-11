Surana Solar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore, down 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore in December 2018 down 23.57% from Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 up 132.97% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2018 down 3.64% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2017.

Surana Solar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Surana Solar shares closed at 7.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.63% returns over the last 6 months and -55.49% over the last 12 months.