Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.78 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.78 crore in March 2020 down 5.63% from Rs. 27.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020 down 335.08% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020 down 61.95% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019.
Sundaram Multi shares closed at 1.75 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.78
|14.22
|27.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.78
|14.22
|27.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.62
|11.12
|18.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|0.47
|2.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-1.35
|-0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.10
|1.87
|1.64
|Depreciation
|1.55
|0.44
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|1.83
|2.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.14
|3.06
|Other Income
|0.56
|2.64
|-0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|2.50
|2.75
|Interest
|2.24
|2.10
|1.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.58
|0.40
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.58
|0.40
|1.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.58
|0.40
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.58
|0.40
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|27.16
|27.16
|27.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am