Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.78 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.78 crore in March 2020 down 5.63% from Rs. 27.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020 down 335.08% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020 down 61.95% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 1.75 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.83% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.