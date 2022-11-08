English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore, up 31.79% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 6,800.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 148.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,160.78 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 812.67 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 104.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 73.30 in September 2021.

    Close

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,798.75 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.36% returns over the last 6 months and 24.21% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,962.557,666.376,800.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,962.557,666.376,800.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,725.334,759.394,540.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods229.96218.8780.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.315.83-136.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost809.94716.44586.93
    Depreciation237.80222.43206.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,114.041,004.19917.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax913.79739.22604.02
    Other Income9.1932.762.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax922.98771.98606.15
    Interest350.01302.22233.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax572.97469.76373.03
    Exceptional Items27.8614.6510.72
    P/L Before Tax600.83484.41383.75
    Tax190.47149.49114.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities410.36334.92269.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period410.36334.92269.49
    Minority Interest-182.02-166.00-122.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-16.08-8.921.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates212.26160.00148.31
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS104.9179.0873.30
    Diluted EPS104.9179.0873.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS104.9179.0873.30
    Diluted EPS104.9179.0873.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram-Clayto #Sundaram-Clayton
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm