Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore, up 31.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,962.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 6,800.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.26 crore in September 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 148.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,160.78 crore in September 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 812.67 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 104.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 73.30 in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,798.75 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.36% returns over the last 6 months and 24.21% over the last 12 months.