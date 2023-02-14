English
    Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore, up 110.93% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore in December 2022 up 110.93% from Rs. 62.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 164.08% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2022 up 248.31% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021.

    Sun Pharma Adv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

    Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 220.75 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -25.23% over the last 12 months.

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.0931.5462.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.0931.5462.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.055.583.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6625.3224.24
    Depreciation3.133.002.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.2063.2445.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.05-65.60-13.85
    Other Income0.030.060.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.08-65.54-13.51
    Interest2.932.862.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.15-68.40-15.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.15-68.40-15.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.15-68.40-15.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.15-68.40-15.84
    Equity Share Capital27.5327.1926.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-2.52-0.60
    Diluted EPS0.35-2.52-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-2.52-0.60
    Diluted EPS0.35-2.52-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am