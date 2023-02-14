Sun Pharma Adv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore, up 110.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.09 crore in December 2022 up 110.93% from Rs. 62.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 up 164.08% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2022 up 248.31% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021.

Sun Pharma Adv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 220.75 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -25.23% over the last 12 months.