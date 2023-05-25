Subros Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.11 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.11 crore in March 2023 up 9.84% from Rs. 681.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.79% from Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.68 crore in March 2023 up 13.63% from Rs. 49.88 crore in March 2022.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2022.

Subros shares closed at 331.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.42% over the last 12 months.