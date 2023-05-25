English
    Subros Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.11 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subros are:

    Net Sales at Rs 748.11 crore in March 2023 up 9.84% from Rs. 681.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.79% from Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.68 crore in March 2023 up 13.63% from Rs. 49.88 crore in March 2022.

    Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2022.

    Subros shares closed at 331.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.42% over the last 12 months.

    Subros
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations748.11654.60681.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations748.11654.60681.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials561.04506.29526.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.24-7.69-6.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.0660.3458.25
    Depreciation27.9028.1926.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.7862.0655.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.095.4120.92
    Other Income5.698.402.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7813.8123.32
    Interest2.091.592.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6912.2221.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6912.2221.19
    Tax8.054.034.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.648.1916.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.648.1916.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.360.07-0.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.288.2616.65
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.811.262.55
    Diluted EPS2.811.262.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.811.262.55
    Diluted EPS2.811.262.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023