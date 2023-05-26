Strides Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.56 crore, up 23.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.56 crore in March 2023 up 23.68% from Rs. 455.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2023 down 68.88% from Rs. 200.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.81 crore in March 2023 up 42.03% from Rs. 102.66 crore in March 2022.

Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.33 in March 2022.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 363.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.33% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.