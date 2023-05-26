English
    Strides Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 563.56 crore, up 23.68% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.56 crore in March 2023 up 23.68% from Rs. 455.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2023 down 68.88% from Rs. 200.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.81 crore in March 2023 up 42.03% from Rs. 102.66 crore in March 2022.

    Strides Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.33 in March 2022.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 363.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.33% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.56386.51455.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.56386.51455.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials203.55237.57243.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.133.6819.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.76-26.023.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.5364.9553.41
    Depreciation22.7122.2624.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.1660.73118.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.7223.34-6.58
    Other Income26.3829.7584.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.1053.1078.25
    Interest42.9035.1021.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.2017.9956.71
    Exceptional Items-15.00----
    P/L Before Tax65.2017.9956.71
    Tax2.805.46-143.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.4012.54200.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.4012.54200.50
    Equity Share Capital90.3090.3089.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.911.3922.33
    Diluted EPS6.911.3922.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.911.3922.33
    Diluted EPS6.911.3922.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

