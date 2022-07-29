Strides Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore in June 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 508.79 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2022 down 212.06% from Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2022 down 416.17% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.
Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.
|Strides Pharma Science
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|423.19
|455.66
|508.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|423.19
|455.66
|508.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|293.18
|243.39
|243.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.97
|19.09
|14.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.54
|3.40
|15.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.46
|53.41
|79.44
|Depreciation
|24.30
|24.41
|26.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.16
|118.54
|147.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.33
|-6.58
|-18.45
|Other Income
|7.47
|84.83
|8.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-77.86
|78.25
|-9.70
|Interest
|26.02
|21.55
|18.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-103.88
|56.71
|-27.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-103.88
|56.71
|-27.79
|Tax
|-37.63
|-143.80
|-6.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.25
|200.50
|-21.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.25
|200.50
|-21.23
|Equity Share Capital
|89.79
|89.79
|89.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.38
|22.33
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-7.38
|22.33
|-2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.38
|22.33
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-7.38
|22.33
|-2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
