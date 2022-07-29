Strides Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore in June 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 508.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2022 down 212.06% from Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2022 down 416.17% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.