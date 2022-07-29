English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Strides Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore in June 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 508.79 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2022 down 212.06% from Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2022 down 416.17% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.

    Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Strides Pharma Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.19455.66508.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.19455.66508.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials293.18243.39243.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.9719.0914.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.543.4015.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.4653.4179.44
    Depreciation24.3024.4126.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.16118.54147.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-85.33-6.58-18.45
    Other Income7.4784.838.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-77.8678.25-9.70
    Interest26.0221.5518.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-103.8856.71-27.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-103.8856.71-27.79
    Tax-37.63-143.80-6.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-66.25200.50-21.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-66.25200.50-21.23
    Equity Share Capital89.7989.7989.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.3822.33-2.37
    Diluted EPS-7.3822.33-2.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.3822.33-2.37
    Diluted EPS-7.3822.33-2.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.