Starlit Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 75.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2021 down 75.82% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021 down 26% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 102.34% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2020.

Starlit Power shares closed at 12.45 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)