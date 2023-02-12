Star Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore, up 24.21% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 115.75 crore in December 2022 up 24.21% from Rs. 93.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 up 76.91% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2022 up 121.78% from Rs. 12.95 crore in December 2021.
Star Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2021.
|Star Paper shares closed at 176.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 31.46% over the last 12 months.
|Star Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.75
|134.49
|93.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.75
|134.49
|93.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.11
|57.14
|43.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.79
|-1.59
|-3.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.95
|6.79
|6.83
|Depreciation
|1.30
|1.31
|1.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.25
|48.12
|36.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.94
|22.73
|8.68
|Other Income
|3.48
|3.17
|2.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.42
|25.90
|11.58
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.31
|25.78
|11.42
|Exceptional Items
|-9.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.11
|25.78
|11.42
|Tax
|5.37
|4.58
|4.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.74
|21.20
|7.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.74
|21.20
|7.20
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.16
|13.58
|4.61
|Diluted EPS
|8.16
|13.58
|4.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.16
|13.58
|4.61
|Diluted EPS
|8.16
|13.58
|4.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited