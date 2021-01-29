Srikalahasthi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.62 crore, down 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.62 crore in December 2020 down 4.4% from Rs. 446.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.78 crore in December 2020 down 30.86% from Rs. 67.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.22 crore in December 2020 up 2.73% from Rs. 87.82 crore in December 2019.

Srikalahasthi EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.49 in December 2019.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 145.50 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -21.82% over the last 12 months.