SREI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore, down 71.13% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 240.91 460.16 834.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 240.91 460.16 834.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.05 20.77 30.61 Depreciation 107.53 116.76 141.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 60.02 62.39 52.06 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 637.42 273.54 214.27 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 117.02 56.89 18.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -701.13 -70.19 377.75 Other Income 12.09 0.77 5.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -689.04 -69.42 382.75 Interest 2.78 9.92 311.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -691.82 -79.34 71.11 Exceptional Items -2,526.88 -3,115.54 -- P/L Before Tax -3,218.70 -3,194.88 71.11 Tax -0.06 0.06 1.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3,218.64 -3,194.94 69.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3,218.64 -3,194.94 69.82 Minority Interest 0.01 -0.02 -0.53 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3,218.63 -3,194.96 69.29 Equity Share Capital 503.09 503.09 503.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -63.98 -63.51 1.39 Diluted EPS -63.98 -63.51 1.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -63.98 -63.51 1.39 Diluted EPS -63.98 -63.51 1.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited