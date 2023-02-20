SREI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore, down 71.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 834.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,218.63 crore in December 2022 down 4745.16% from Rs. 69.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 581.51 crore in December 2022 down 210.99% from Rs. 523.94 crore in December 2021.
|SREI Infra shares closed at 2.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.59% over the last 12 months.
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|240.91
|460.16
|834.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|240.91
|460.16
|834.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.05
|20.77
|30.61
|Depreciation
|107.53
|116.76
|141.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|60.02
|62.39
|52.06
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|637.42
|273.54
|214.27
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|117.02
|56.89
|18.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-701.13
|-70.19
|377.75
|Other Income
|12.09
|0.77
|5.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-689.04
|-69.42
|382.75
|Interest
|2.78
|9.92
|311.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-691.82
|-79.34
|71.11
|Exceptional Items
|-2,526.88
|-3,115.54
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,218.70
|-3,194.88
|71.11
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.06
|1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,218.64
|-3,194.94
|69.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,218.64
|-3,194.94
|69.82
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|-0.02
|-0.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3,218.63
|-3,194.96
|69.29
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-63.98
|-63.51
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-63.98
|-63.51
|1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-63.98
|-63.51
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-63.98
|-63.51
|1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited