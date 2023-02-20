English
    SREI Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore, down 71.13% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 240.91 crore in December 2022 down 71.13% from Rs. 834.42 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,218.63 crore in December 2022 down 4745.16% from Rs. 69.29 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 581.51 crore in December 2022 down 210.99% from Rs. 523.94 crore in December 2021.SREI Infra shares closed at 2.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.59% over the last 12 months.
    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.91460.16834.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.91460.16834.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0520.7730.61
    Depreciation107.53116.76141.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses60.0262.3952.06
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies637.42273.54214.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.0256.8918.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-701.13-70.19377.75
    Other Income12.090.775.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-689.04-69.42382.75
    Interest2.789.92311.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-691.82-79.3471.11
    Exceptional Items-2,526.88-3,115.54--
    P/L Before Tax-3,218.70-3,194.8871.11
    Tax-0.060.061.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,218.64-3,194.9469.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3,218.64-3,194.9469.82
    Minority Interest0.01-0.02-0.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3,218.63-3,194.9669.29
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-63.98-63.511.39
    Diluted EPS-63.98-63.511.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-63.98-63.511.39
    Diluted EPS-63.98-63.511.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

