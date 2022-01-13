SPS Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 9.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 9.11% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021 down 61.7% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

SPS Intl shares closed at 7.35 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.11% returns over the last 6 months and 23.53% over the last 12 months.