    SPML Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in December 2022 down 38.67% from Rs. 248.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 down 306.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2021.

    SPML Infra shares closed at 25.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.64% returns over the last 6 months and -52.13% over the last 12 months.

    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.47134.99248.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.47134.99248.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.43115.58222.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.936.977.19
    Depreciation0.710.710.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8122.2911.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-10.575.82
    Other Income1.088.672.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.67-1.908.24
    Interest5.843.104.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.18-5.003.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.18-5.003.55
    Tax----1.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.18-5.002.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.18-5.002.51
    Equity Share Capital9.959.958.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-1.010.68
    Diluted EPS-1.09-1.010.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-1.010.68
    Diluted EPS-1.09-1.010.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am