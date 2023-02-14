SPML Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in December 2022 down 38.67% from Rs. 248.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 down 306.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2021.
SPML Infra shares closed at 25.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.64% returns over the last 6 months and -52.13% over the last 12 months.
|SPML Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.47
|134.99
|248.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.47
|134.99
|248.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.43
|115.58
|222.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.93
|6.97
|7.19
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.71
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.81
|22.29
|11.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-10.57
|5.82
|Other Income
|1.08
|8.67
|2.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|-1.90
|8.24
|Interest
|5.84
|3.10
|4.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.18
|-5.00
|3.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.18
|-5.00
|3.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.18
|-5.00
|2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.18
|-5.00
|2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|9.95
|9.95
|8.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-1.01
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-1.01
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-1.01
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-1.01
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited