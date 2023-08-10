Speciality Rest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.65 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.2% from Rs. 89.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2023 down 56.95% from Rs. 14.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2023 down 22.17% from Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2022.

Speciality Rest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2022.

Speciality Rest shares closed at 218.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.91% over the last 12 months.