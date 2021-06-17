MARKET NEWS

Somany Ceramics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 555.24 crore, up 57.52% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 555.24 crore in March 2021 up 57.52% from Rs. 352.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021 up 402.9% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2021 up 1389.79% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2020.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 489.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.14% returns over the last 6 months and 335.30% over the last 12 months.

Somany Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations551.96482.72349.34
Other Operating Income3.282.633.14
Total Income From Operations555.24485.35352.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials63.7361.1348.74
Purchase of Traded Goods297.90248.74194.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.28-11.56-26.97
Power & Fuel46.3642.5044.30
Employees Cost45.7352.9244.19
Depreciation12.1911.0711.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.5847.6447.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.0332.91-10.82
Other Income4.294.034.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3236.94-6.76
Interest2.882.544.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.4434.40-11.45
Exceptional Items-18.45----
P/L Before Tax37.9934.40-11.45
Tax10.798.72-2.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2025.68-8.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2025.68-8.98
Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.426.06-2.12
Diluted EPS6.426.06-2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.426.06-2.12
Diluted EPS6.426.06-2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Somany Ceramics
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:00 am

