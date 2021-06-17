Somany Ceramics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 555.24 crore, up 57.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.24 crore in March 2021 up 57.52% from Rs. 352.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021 up 402.9% from Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2021 up 1389.79% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2020.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 489.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.14% returns over the last 6 months and 335.30% over the last 12 months.