Somany Ceramics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 579.05 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.05 crore in June 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 544.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2023 down 3.07% from Rs. 24.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.87 crore in June 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 44.73 crore in June 2022.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 755.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.52% returns over the last 6 months and 17.80% over the last 12 months.