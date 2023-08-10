English
    Somany Ceramics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 579.05 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 579.05 crore in June 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 544.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2023 down 3.07% from Rs. 24.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.87 crore in June 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 44.73 crore in June 2022.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 755.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.52% returns over the last 6 months and 17.80% over the last 12 months.

    Somany Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.05668.39544.41
    Other Operating Income--4.26--
    Total Income From Operations579.05672.65544.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.8275.9773.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods288.38368.25286.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.69-8.38-29.13
    Power & Fuel--75.44--
    Employees Cost56.6758.9550.37
    Depreciation10.2912.1810.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.9557.67125.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2532.5726.81
    Other Income7.336.377.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5838.9434.34
    Interest1.752.011.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.8336.9332.38
    Exceptional Items-3.37----
    P/L Before Tax31.4636.9332.38
    Tax8.0710.228.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3926.7124.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3926.7124.13
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.516.295.68
    Diluted EPS5.506.295.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.516.295.68
    Diluted EPS5.506.295.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

