Solar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.04 crore, up 39.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.04 crore in March 2021 up 39.14% from Rs. 392.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.85 crore in March 2021 up 57.04% from Rs. 44.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.32 crore in March 2021 up 50.35% from Rs. 70.05 crore in March 2020.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2020.

Solar Ind shares closed at 1,337.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.21% returns over the last 6 months and 52.85% over the last 12 months.