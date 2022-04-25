Snowman Logist Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore in March 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 64.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2021.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.25 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)