English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SMC Global Secu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.66 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.66 crore in March 2023 down 4.01% from Rs. 168.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.37 crore in March 2023 down 20.53% from Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022.

    SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.63 in March 2022.

    SMC Global Secu shares closed at 74.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.

    SMC Global Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.66170.60168.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.66170.60168.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4140.8634.87
    Depreciation4.854.563.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.520.090.70
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.5884.7682.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3340.3346.37
    Other Income2.191.231.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5241.5648.08
    Interest17.7915.9010.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7325.6737.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.7325.6737.53
    Tax4.295.757.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4519.9229.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4519.9229.78
    Equity Share Capital20.9420.9422.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.401.922.63
    Diluted EPS1.401.922.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.401.922.63
    Diluted EPS1.401.922.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #SMC Global Secu #SMC Global Securities
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:16 pm