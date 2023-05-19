SMC Global Secu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.66 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.66 crore in March 2023 down 4.01% from Rs. 168.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2023 down 51.49% from Rs. 29.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.37 crore in March 2023 down 20.53% from Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022.

SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.63 in March 2022.

SMC Global Secu shares closed at 74.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.