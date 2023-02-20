Smartlink Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 54.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in December 2022 up 54.58% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 up 22365.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 525% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 18.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 139.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.90% over the last 12 months.