    Shreyas Shippin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.68 crore, down 52.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyas Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.68 crore in June 2023 down 52.92% from Rs. 150.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 98.22% from Rs. 73.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.22 crore in June 2023 down 65.14% from Rs. 86.69 crore in June 2022.

    Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 33.50 in June 2022.

    Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 344.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and -2.30% over the last 12 months.

    Shreyas Shipping
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.6881.09150.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.6881.09150.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1324.0421.70
    Depreciation18.5014.808.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1831.2242.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.1311.0377.06
    Other Income22.8513.171.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7224.2078.20
    Interest9.495.464.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.2318.7473.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.2318.7473.99
    Tax0.920.780.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.3117.9673.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.3117.9673.56
    Equity Share Capital21.9621.9621.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.608.1833.50
    Diluted EPS0.608.1833.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.608.1833.50
    Diluted EPS0.608.1833.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping #Shreyas Shippin #Shreyas Shipping
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:44 pm

