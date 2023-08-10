Shreyas Shippin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.68 crore, down 52.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.68 crore in June 2023 down 52.92% from Rs. 150.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 98.22% from Rs. 73.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.22 crore in June 2023 down 65.14% from Rs. 86.69 crore in June 2022.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 33.50 in June 2022.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 344.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.39% returns over the last 6 months and -2.30% over the last 12 months.