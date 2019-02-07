Shreyas Shippin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 157.45 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.45 crore in December 2018 up 11.88% from Rs. 140.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2018 down 32.38% from Rs. 18.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2018 down 21.73% from Rs. 28.81 crore in December 2017.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.59 in December 2017.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 198.60 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -58.86% returns over the last 6 months and -62.59% over the last 12 months.