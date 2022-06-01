Shree Salasar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 92.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 92.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.54% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 98.9% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2021.