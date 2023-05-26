Shree Salasar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 93.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Salasar Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 93.4% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 13.77% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.
|Shree Salasar Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.52
|5.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.52
|5.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.22
|5.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.10
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.10
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.09
|0.12
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|Tax
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.40
|5.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited