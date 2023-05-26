Shree Salasar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 93.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 93.4% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 13.77% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Shree Salasar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.