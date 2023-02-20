English
    Shree Renuka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore, up 26.29% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.29% from Rs. 1,966.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Renuka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

    Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 32.77% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Renuka Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,483.502,129.501,966.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,483.502,129.501,966.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,202.701,190.701,719.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.403.7011.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-255.40612.20-142.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.7041.7035.70
    Depreciation57.5057.2046.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses310.40220.90181.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.203.10114.50
    Other Income17.3022.9015.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.5026.00129.60
    Interest131.10120.5086.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.40-94.5043.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.40-94.5043.60
    Tax--9.600.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.40-104.1043.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.40-104.1043.40
    Equity Share Capital212.80212.80212.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.490.20
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.490.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.490.20
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.490.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:00 am