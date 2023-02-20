Shree Renuka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore, up 26.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,483.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.29% from Rs. 1,966.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2021.

Shree Renuka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 47.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and 32.77% over the last 12 months.