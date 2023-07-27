English
    Shree Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,999.07 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,999.07 crore in June 2023 up 18.95% from Rs. 4,202.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 581.12 crore in June 2023 up 84.16% from Rs. 315.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,094.29 crore in June 2023 up 37.26% from Rs. 797.24 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 161.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 87.46 in June 2022.

    Shree Cements shares closed at 24,274.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 20.12% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,999.074,785.114,202.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,999.074,785.114,202.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials361.37400.76303.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods165.629.548.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.9220.92-135.93
    Power & Fuel--1,572.851,442.37
    Employees Cost234.88220.88217.39
    Depreciation308.47441.91327.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,255.701,667.711,548.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax624.11450.54490.88
    Other Income161.71135.27-21.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax785.82585.81469.30
    Interest75.3372.6157.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax710.49513.20411.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax710.49513.20411.97
    Tax129.37-33.0196.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities581.12546.21315.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period581.12546.21315.55
    Equity Share Capital36.0836.0836.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS161.06151.3987.46
    Diluted EPS161.06151.3987.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS161.06151.3987.46
    Diluted EPS161.06151.3987.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

