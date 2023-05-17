Shivom Investme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 3.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.52% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.17 crore in March 2023 down 3531.46% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.64 crore in March 2023 down 39800% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.42 on February 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.59% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.