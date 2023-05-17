English
    Shivom Investme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 3.52% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivom Investment & Consultancy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.52% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.17 crore in March 2023 down 3531.46% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.64 crore in March 2023 down 39800% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.42 on February 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.59% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.

    Shivom Investment & Consultancy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.550.302.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.550.302.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.02--0.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.190.262.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.660.040.12
    Other Income0.02--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.640.040.12
    Interest1.53----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.170.040.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-49.170.040.12
    Tax----1.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.170.04-1.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.170.04-1.35
    Equity Share Capital69.9569.9569.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.030.01-0.19
    Diluted EPS-7.030.01-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.030.01-0.19
    Diluted EPS-7.030.01-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Shivom Investme #Shivom Investment & Consultancy
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:34 pm