Shivom Investme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 3.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivom Investment & Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.52% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.17 crore in March 2023 down 3531.46% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.64 crore in March 2023 down 39800% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.42 on February 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.59% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.
|Shivom Investment & Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.55
|0.30
|2.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.55
|0.30
|2.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.19
|0.26
|2.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.66
|0.04
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.64
|0.04
|0.12
|Interest
|1.53
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.17
|0.04
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.17
|0.04
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.17
|0.04
|-1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.17
|0.04
|-1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|69.95
|69.95
|69.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.03
|0.01
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.03
|0.01
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.03
|0.01
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-7.03
|0.01
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited