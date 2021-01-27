MARKET NEWS

Shiva Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in December 2020 down 7.74% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2020 up 4.6% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020 up 24.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 21.35 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 136.70% returns over the last 6 months and 47.96% over the last 12 months.

Close
Shiva Cement
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7.015.325.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.015.325.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.521.591.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.65-0.29-1.20
Power & Fuel--3.50--
Employees Cost1.060.920.97
Depreciation1.991.911.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--0.02--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.081.927.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.00-4.25-5.03
Other Income0.040.040.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.96-4.22-4.99
Interest3.964.243.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.92-8.46-8.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-7.92-8.46-8.27
Tax-2.06-2.20-2.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.86-6.26-6.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.86-6.26-6.23
Equity Share Capital39.0039.0039.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.30-0.32-0.32
Diluted EPS-0.30-0.32-0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.30-0.32-0.32
Diluted EPS-0.30-0.32-0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shiva Cement
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

