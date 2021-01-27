Shiva Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in December 2020 down 7.74% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2020 up 4.6% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020 up 24.81% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 21.35 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 136.70% returns over the last 6 months and 47.96% over the last 12 months.