Shirpur Gold Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 321.26 crore, down 28.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.26 crore in December 2018 down 28.02% from Rs. 446.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 up 27.15% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2018 up 25.43% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2017.

Shirpur Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 45.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.50% returns over the last 6 months and -72.24% over the last 12 months.